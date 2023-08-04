From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Avu Kingdom in Imo State has disassociated itself from the recent attacks and destructions of Northern settlements and businesses at Hausa market in the community, last week.

The Duruihekaibeya VIII of Avu, Eze Michael Okere, in a statement, described as cordial the relationship between the indigenous people and the northern settlers.

The monarch said there was never a time the Avu kingdom requested the support of the Sarkin Hausawa to eject northern settlers from the market, as claimed.

He said: “I, on behalf of the good and loving people of Avu kingdom, hereby, disassociate ourselves from this barbaric act that took place at Hausa Market Avu, on Friday, July 28, 2023, and condemn it in its totality. We use this medium to disassociate ourselves that at no time did my people have issues with the Hausa community.

“We have a cordial relationship and will not even think of this evil act.

“There was no time when the traditional ruler of the Avu kingdom requested the assistance of Sarikin Hausa to come to our rescue or wrote him a protest letter, to aid us remove the presence of ‘Hausa community in Avu kingdom.

“If we have any issue with the Hausa community, we have the capacity to handle such and not to seek aid from who we are better placed in terms of capacity, personality and organisational drive.

“We believe in live and let live. We share in your grief and request that you remain calm, while we seek solutions to remedy the damage.”