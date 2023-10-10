…insists Owerri zone as Uzodimma’s successor

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party(YPP) Dr. Kemdi Opara has flayed the continuous call by some section of Imo elders to allow governor Hope Uzodimma commence the charter of equity from Orlu zone,insisting that the statusquo established in 1991,which according to him ensures Owerri zone to produce the next governor.

Opara while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Owerri after attending the “Egbu declaration” lamented that Owerri zone has been marginalised and suppressed in the past and maintained that this is why the charter should start from 2023 after the November election.

He said “it is repugnant to fairness, equity and Justice for any particular zone to want to keep producing governor to the detriment of others in the face of an existing Charter of Equity to rotate power amongst the three Zones”.

He urged people of Owerri zone and Imo electorates in general to shun pecuniary gains of the moment and objectively thoroughly assess him as the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) as well as his fellow contestants of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP)Action Democratic Party (ADP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who he noted are from the same zone and also attended the Egbu Declaration ceremony to enable them make informed decision to vote for the best with the leadership capacity, competence, integrity and content of character to bring about effective and productive governance in the State.

The YPP standard-bearer is optimistic that the Egbu declaration ceremony strongly signifies the beginning of the journey of Owerri zone to Douglas House come January 15, 2024.

Speaking on his manifesto,he further maintained his commitment to ensure that his cabinet is made up of 75 percent youths & Women, build quality road network, provide basic social amenities, complete and equip the 27 General Hospitals at the various LGA headquarters built by the erstwhile Governor of the State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

To establish a Mother and Child Care hospital in every Local Government area with the aim of ensuring that women in the State and their newborns have access to quality care at every stage before during and after pregnancy at an affordable rate.

He also promised that insecurity and education would be among his priority to tackle when he assumes office.