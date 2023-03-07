From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) State Resident Commissioner , Prof Sylvia Agu has assured that elections will hold in Orlu ,Orsu and other troubled areas in the state this Saturday.

Speaking during a Stakeholders’ meeting convened yesterday to review last Saturday’s Presidential/ National Assembly elections in the state with a view to finding solutions to mistakes made, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu expressed her desire to deploy both personnel and electoral materials to the areas affected by insecurity in the state like Orlu, Orsu, Oru East, and pleaded with politicians to cooperate with the commission to make it a reality.

She blamed members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW) and their NARTO counterparts for backing out from the agreement earlier signed with INEC at the last minute, accusing politicians for aiding them in that action so as to rubbish the commission.

Prof Agu, who pleaded with the stakeholders to suggest a way forward to ensure a hitch-free House of Assembly elections next Saturday, was advised by stakeholders to also put private transporters in their plans to avoid last minute disappointment from the above mentioned unions.

They added that if the transporters were not at their duty posts at 8am on that day, the commission should start making an alternative arrangement immediately.

The stakeholders finally advised the REC to always own up the mistakes made by her adhoc staff and stop apportioning blames to them since she was the one that recruited them.