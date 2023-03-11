by David

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ngor Okpala state constituency, Chief Kingsley Odionyeoma, has said that if elected into the Imo State House of Assembly on March 18 that he will be accessible to the people.

He also said that he wants to change the ugly narrative of the bad representation of the last 16 years.

The PDP candidate who stated this yesterday while addressing a rally in the Umuhu community noted that Ngor – Okpala council has suffered bad representation at the Imo state House of Assembly which has consigned the largest local government in the state as the most underdeveloped.

The US-trained nurse promised to change the ugly narrative of the last 16 years where those who had represented the constituency had abandoned the people.

“I am here to tell you people that this State Assembly is another opportunity for the people of Ngor Okpala council, especially Umuhu people to change things for the good of the constituency. I have contested this election three times but on each occasion, I was rigged out because they know that I will the ugly narrative of the last 16 years. I promise you today that I will not do empowerment with a ‘Frying Pan’ like one of my rivals has done. Rather I will ensure that our youths and women are empowered with vocational skills and assist them with start-up funds for businesses. Today, the entire Ngor Okpala has no functional health facility and as a trained Nurse I will use my contact in the US to ensure that we have a well-equipped health facility for the use of the good people of Ngor Okpala.

“As a member of the state Assembly, I will also ensure that the power station in Aboh Mbaise which was started by Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha but is now abandoned is completed through sponsoring of a motion as completion of the power plant will solve the electricity problem of Ngor Okpala.”

Odionyeoma said, “as a member of the House I will be accessible to everybody because I have always been a village man and that will not change like those who after being elected relocate to Owerri and are only seen when another election comes.

He thanked Mr Donatus Ejam who he said organised the rally to have another interface with the people of Umuhu community because of his belief in his capacity to change the past years of ineffective representation of the council.

Earlier former State Executive member of the PDP, Mr Romanus Onu appealed to the people to give Odionyeoma their votes as he is he has the ability to deliver on his promise of providing effective representation for Ngor Okpala.