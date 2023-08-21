From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A retired Assitant Superintendent of Police and his wife identified as Mr and Mrs Sampson Owobo has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

According to an eye witness,the incident which occurred about 8pm on Sunday besides the Chisco Transport company office,Egbu road,a Stone throw to the Owerri Area police command office which also houses the Owerri Urban police Divisional headquarters caused panic as residents who heard the sporadic gunshot scampered for safety.

The witness revealed that the armed robbers who operated in a vehicle were trying to dispossess the couple who run a Point Of Sale (POS) business of their bag containing unidentified amount of money.

But whene when the three man gang hoodlums could not succeed in snatching the their money, they shot the retired ASP on a close ranged at his fore head,the source said.

His wife was also shot at her left hand side, close to her chest at a closed range.

While the husband died on the spot, his wife was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre,(FMC) Owerri, by policemen where she was pronounced dead.

He said ” three armed men just killed a husband and his wife. This incident happened close to the Chisco Transport company office which is very close to Owerri police Area command headquarters and Owerri Urban police Divisional headquarters, at fire Service on Egbu Road-Owerri.

” The armed robbers were carrying pump action riffles and were trying to carry a bag containing money. The husband and wife run a POS business and also sell loaves of bread. When they could not succeed in carrying the bag of money, they shot the couple on closed ranges.

“They shot the man on a closed range at his fore head, closed to his eyes. They shot his wife on a close ranged too, at her left hand side, very close to her chest. While the man died immediately, his wife who was bleeding profusely was pronounced dead at FMC – Owerri.

“The man’s name is Sampson Owobo. He hailed from Edo State. He is a retired police officer. He retired with the rank of ASP. He retired about five years ago or so. They armed robbers fled and haven’t been caught. This is so bad. This crime happened very close to the Owerri fire service police area command headquarters and the Owerri Urban Police Divisional headquarters.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Police in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident but disclosed that the police in the state were on the trail of the fleeing suspects.

“The murder of the couple is highly condemnable. The CP frowns at the killing of the couple and he has immediately ordered investigation into their killings with the mandate to apprehend the fleeing criminals,” Okoye said.