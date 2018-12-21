“He does not have the right to disobey an existing court order; Imo APC is intact, Oshiomhole must have been paid to destabilise the party in the South East, his plan will fail.” Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the party is still intact, claiming that the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has no power to dissolve the executives of the party. It warned the chairman from exhibiting executive rascality. Chairman of the party in the state Daniel Nwafor said this in Owerri yesterday, while briefing newsmen on the dissolution of the state exco by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party. Nwafor maintained that APC is still intact in the state despite the dissolution by the NWC. He, however, warned Oshiomhole to stop the dissolution of duly elected excos as that may lead to the party plunging more into serious crisis.

He claimed he was in a meeting of the party where Senator Hope Uzodinma stood up to call for the dissolution of the state executives of the party, ascribing lack of confidence in the present chairman to win election in the state. But, Nwafor said he warned the national chairman of the party on the implication of allowing the plea of Uzodinma to stay, but was surprised to read in the papers that his exco had been dissolved.

He, however, reminded Oshiomhole that he came to power through an existing court judgment, which states that he can never be removed in office except through the court. “Imo State APC is unperturbed, we took the announcement with a pinch of salt, we know Oshiomhole and his rascality, we would not loose sleep, we have a valid court order from Abuja that NEC could not remove or replace the exco. “He does not have the right to disobey an existing court order; Imo APC is intact, Oshiomhole must have been paid to destabilise the party in the South East, his plan will fail.”

