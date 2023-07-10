From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The second term bid of Governor Hope Uzodimma received a boost as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders from the 12 local government areas of Orlu Zone have unanimously agreed to work together to realize the reelection in the November 11 2023 gubernatorial polls .

The resolution was reached weekend at the Stakeholders meeting of the zone which was held at the Orlu Local Government Council headquarters.

The stage for the resolution was set when Hon Eze Ernest Okechukwu, member representing Ideato South State Constituency moved a motion endorsing Uzodimma for second term which was unanimously supported by all the stakeholders.

The motion was anchored on Governor Uzodimma’s achievements in infrastructure, youth development and more importantly, the way he has handled security situation in the state.

The stakeholders reaffirmed implicit support for the second tenure bid of the Governor as well as aligning themselves with the implementation of the Imo Charter of Equity as recently proposed by members of the Imo State Council of Elders.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief of Staff to the Governor,Nnamdi Anyaehie said that they gathered to affirm their “unflinching support for the re-election of Uzodimma come November 11 2023, in addition to upholding the Charter of Equity as adopted by Imo elders.

Anyaehie said that the 12 LGAs of Orlu are united and ready for the project, noting that “the orchestrated insecurity will in no way be an impediment.”

He said that the issue of insecurity is not peculiar to Imo State alone, noting, “moreso His Excellency, the Governor has reduced the threats of insecurity to the barest minimum.”

Anyaehie added that “Governor Uzodimma has capacity and what it takes to take Imo State to the next level,” adding that “he has come to rewrite the history of Imo State for good.”

He advised other contestants or pretenders in the governorship election of November 11 2023 to have a rethink and wait for the charter of equity.

The Deputy Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu said that “come November 11 election, Orlu will deliver 100 percent to return the Governor because he has performed.”

Member representing Ohaji/Egbem, Oguta and Oru-East Federal Constituency, Eugene Dibiagwu in his remarks said “it is only a wicked man that will not vote Hope Uzodimma in the forthcoming election because he has performed well,” hinting that soon they will launch the Orlu Progressive Movement to power the reelection.”

The Orlu APC zonal Chairman, Kelvin Ugwu, the Imo State commissioner for Transport, Chief Rex Anunobi and Member representing Orlu in the State House of Assembly, Ikenna Ihezuo, all spoke in affirmation with Ihezuo describing the governor as dynamic and reliable.

APC State Secretary, Greg Madu had a piece of advice for the Orlu Zone stakeholders, warning that they should not in any way under rate the opposition.

The meeting which was well attended served as an opportunity for the formal welcome to the APC fold, the immediate past Deputy Chairman of the PDP, Martin Ejiogu and his colleagues as well as the presentation of the face-cap of the Orlu Zonal Youth Mobilization group.