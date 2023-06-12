From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Three members of the All Progressives Congress(APC) travelling to Abuja for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday have died in a ghastly motor accident on Monday.

A reliable source from the party told our correspondent that the victims 18 seater bus had a head head- on collusion with another bus at Agbor in Delta State.

Also,the source disclosed that some other occupants of the bus who were wounded have been taken to a nearby hospital around the scene of accident for proper medical examination and treatment.

According to the source “two males from Amaraku community in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state and a female from Ogbor community in the same Isiala Mbano LGA died in the auto crash”.

Another highly placed source from the party who doesn’t want to mentioned said that the victims are coordinators of some senator -elects and federal lawmaker elects from the State who were traveling to Abuja for the 10th National Assembly inauguration.

The source said ” three persons died while others who sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals. Their bus had a head-on collusion with another bus and three persons, two males and a female died. Two males from Amaraku community and a female from Ogbor community all in the Isiala Mbano LGA.

“They were traveling in two buses. It is a sad development. The party is saddened by the development. It is a sad commentary and we pray God accepts their souls.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the APC in the state, Cajetan Duke, confirmed the sad development.

While describing the incident as “a sad development”, the party’s spokesperson said that only two persons rather have been confirmed dead by the party.