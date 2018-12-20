Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the party is still intact, claiming further that the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, has no power to dissolve the exco of the party ,just as it warns the chairman from exhibiting ‘executive rascality’.

Chairman of APC in the state, Daniel Nwafor, disclosed this to newsmen, in Owerri, on Thursday, while speaking on the dissolution of the state exco by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Nwafor maintained that the party is still intact in the state despite the dissolution by the NWC.

He, however, warned Oshiomhole to stop the dissolution of duly elected exco as that may lead to the party plunging more into serious crisis.

He claimed that he was in a meeting of the party were Senator Hope Uzodinma stood up to call for the dissolution of the state executives of the party ,ascribing lack of confidence in the present chairman to win election in the state.

But Nwafor said he warned the national chairman of the party of the implication of allowing the plea of Uzodinma to stay, but was surprised to read in the papers that his exco had been dissolved.

He, however, reminded Oshiomhole that he came to power through an existing court judgment which states that he can never be removed in office except through the court.

According to Nwafor, “Imo State APC is unperturbed. We take the announcement with a pinch of salt.

“We know Oshiomhole and his rascality, we would not lose sleep. We have a valid court order from Abuja that NEC could not remove or replace the exco.

He does not have the right to disobey an existing court order. Imo APC is intact, Oshiomole must have been paid to distabilise the party in the southeast, his plan will fail,” Nwafor said.

Nwafor, however, assured that the party would do everything legally possible to deliver all its candidates from house of assembly to presidency in the state.

He dismissed the insinuations that he is working for a particular candidates outside his party, APC to win election in the state.

“It is not true. We are going to win from House Assembly, House of Representatives Senate, Presidency even the governorship position.

“But president Mohammodu Buhari should look into the activities of Oshiomhole,” Nwafor said.