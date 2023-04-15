From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

First lady of Ondo State,Mrs Betty Akeredolu and Olushola Oke,(SAN) and wife,Immaculata respectively were among the special guest at the coronation of Marcel Uzegbu as the “Okata II of Ofekata,Orodo” in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

Mrs Akeredolu although did not bag any tittle at the epoch making ceremony but she was duly recognised as the “Ada Owerri” a title she was earlier honoured with by the Owerri ancient kingdom.

However, Oke and his wife were given the chieftaincy titles of “Ezi Ogo” and “Ugosinaulo” of Ofekata.

Eze Uzegbu in his speech at the occasion urge his people to remain peaceful.

He said “I ask all Ofekata people to embrace peace ,unity and fear of God in their daily activities. With peace ,unity and honesty,transparency, accountability and pragmatism, Ofekata will continue to be a peaceful exemplary community to emulate”.