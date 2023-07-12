…as another Yahoo boy kills friends over $ 3000 Dollars

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A 29 year old man has been paraded by the Imo state police command for allegedly killing his friend, harvesting and selling his vital organs to ritualists.

The suspect Emeka Egbuaba an indigene of Ihitte – Owerre community in Orlu council area of Imo was paraded alongside other suspects on the State Police command .

The State command ‘s Spokesman, Henry Okoye (ASP) who briefed Journalists on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde , on Wednesday stated that in case involving the very brutal murder and harvesting of the vital body organs of one Sixtus Ezebudo ‘m’ who hails from Ihitte-Owerre in Orlu LG of Imo State, by a 29yrs old male Emeka Egbuaba who has since confessed that he is an Organ Trafficker.

He said , “Intelligence led investigation and sustained follow-up to a case that was initially reported as a Missing Person led to the arrest of the 29-year-old male, Emeka Egbuaba by Operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit in his criminal hideout in Lagos State.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed that On 10/05/2023 at about 1630hrs, he lured the said victim to an uncompleted building in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, killed him, and thereafter harvested his vital body organs like his lungs, heart, and private part, abandoned his corpse at the scene and escaped to Lagos State with the harvested body parts to sell for ritual purpose. The remains of the already decomposed body have since been recovered. We intend to carry out further DNA confirmatory tests on it. The suspect is here to interact with you. This is not a crime of passion but a clear deliberate and premeditated murder. The case will be charged to court upon completion of a diligent investigation.

Similarly, Mr Okoye also disclosed that a 22 year old who had allegedly killed his partner for cheating him out of his share of 3000 Dollars being a proceed of cyber crime deal ( Yahoo) .

According him , ” Following a case of murder that was reported at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), an analysis by the Command’s Forensic Experts led to the arrest of a 22year old Obinna Ugochukwu ‘m’ who hails from Ikeduru LGA of Imo State.

In the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to stabbing his friend Nwachukwu Stanley ‘m’ who hails from Umuoma in Ikeduru L.G.A of Imo State, with a sharp Knife repeatedly on the upper part of his body when asleep over a misunderstanding that he failed to give him his cut of 3000 dollars they fraudulently gained in cyber-crime deal. The corpse of the victim has been deposited in the morgue for preservation. The suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

However, fielding questions from journalists , Emeka Egbuaba who had allegedly confessed of killing his friend Sitxus Ezebudo also admitted harvesting the vital organs of his friend which includes the liver, Heart and penis for N1.5 million .