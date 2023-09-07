By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, a social entrepreneur and humanitarian activist, Kennedy Iyere is set to flag-off a state-wide grassroots youth mobilisation campaign for Imo State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen Hope Uzodinma.

Iyere said he will work with various youth groups, nongovernmental organisations (NGOs), and civil society groups (CSOs) in the state to achieve his goal.

The outfit tagged ‘Imo Youths for Hope’ would be inaugurated on September 11 and will serve as the youths mobilisation unit of the Campaign Council of Governor Uzodinma.

He said, “By next Monday, September 11, 2023, it will be 60 days to the 2023 Imo governorship poll, which means that the election will be only eight weeks away. With the realities before us, Sen Uzodinma’s re-election is the only existing option for Imo youths.

He advised Imo youths to protect their voters card as it is the only weapon with which they could decide who will govern Imo State for the next four years.

He also urged youths of the state to vote for a candidate who possesses the political will and the capacity to drive infrastructural and human capital development, as well as the ability to attract international development partners for economic cooperation.

He further said, “Among those vying for the seat, Sen Uzodinma remains the best candidate to be supported by the youths because his overall performance in the last four years has distinguished him as the best Governor elected in Imo State since 1999. The records are before us, his works have spoken for him. The forthcoming 2023 Imo governorship Poll is all about the youths and their own dream of a better tomorrow, this is where Sen Uzodinma stands out, as the preferred candidate for the youths of Imo State.

“With Sen Hope Uzodinma as Governor of Imo State for another four years, Imo State will witness the rapid socio-economic reconstruction needed for the socio-economic rehabilitation and reintegration of Imo youths in their large numbers. If Sen Uzodimma is not fit for purpose, a renowned social entrepreneur of my status would not endorse or back him for a second term of four years. With his outstanding performance of the past four years, Sen Uzodinma sure deserves another tenure to enable him to complete his ongoing developmental projects and also do more. This is my message for Imo youths and CSOs,” Iyere stated.

He said the outfit, “‘Imo Youths for Hope,’ is scheduled to kick-off its activities on September 11 because it is the same day the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will commence the distribution and collection of PVCs in Imo State.

He said the day was chosen because of its significance and to send a strong message across to youths in the state

“We want to use that day to send a strong message to the youths on the need to collect their PVCs and to mobilise themselves massively to vote for Sen Hope Uzodinma, who is best candidate for Imo youths.

“Imo Youths for Hope is a youth-driven support group of Sen Hope Uzodinma and it will serve as the youth mobilisation arm of the Hope Uzodinma Gubernatorial Campaign Council, charged with a mandate to mobilise youths and CSOs for the re-election of Sen Hope Uzodinma in the forthcoming 2023 Imo governorship poll, holding on Saturday November 11, 2023,” Iyere said.