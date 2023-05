APC bent on truncating democracy in Imo State, Nigeria, says Ugwuh

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has vowed to dislodge from the Imo state Government House.

He also vowed to neutralise Governor Uzodinma’s antics which rely only on violence, intimidation and electoral fraud to remain in power.

Anyanwu said this on Tuesday while addressing party stakeholders during a meeting at the state secretariat of the party in Owerri to brainstorm ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial polls.

His words, “I wish to tell you that many members of other political parties in the State have been joining PDP since my emergence as the candidate of the party. In a short time, you will witness a massive defection into PDP.

“They are members of APC and other parties who are now dissatisfied with this government. Our party is strongly positioned to win the election come November 11, 2023, and we remain the last hope of the crying masses. The mandate and trust you have placed upon Rt. Hon. Jones Onyereri, my running mate, and me will yield the desired results. Certainly, the journey will end in praise,” he assured.

Continuing, Anyanwu regretted that a cursory look into the past of Imo State would bring pain and sadness, seeing that the APC government has turned the once lovely, prosperous and peaceful state into a theatre of afflictions, wanton killings, poverty and oppressive hostages. He promised to bring succour to the people and change the unfortunate circumstances in Imo.

“We are going to dislodge Senator Hope Uzodinma from his illegal occupation of the Imo state government House since January 2020 and we are going to neutralise his antics which are violence, intimidation and electoral fraud in November.”

Speaking earlier the state chairman of the party, Engr. Charles Ugwuh decried the calamities that have befallen democracy and the electoral process in Imo State since 2020 when the Apex Court hoisted Senator Hope Uzodinma on the state.

According to him, in the 2023 elections, the Imo people went through the worst elections in the history of Nigeria.

“The impunity and irregularities that characterised the 2023 general elections represent an impudent assault on the right of the people to choose their political leaders through free, fair and competitive polls – a fundamental and distinguishing characteristic of democracy. When this fundamental right is taken away from the people, there is nothing left of the democratic process and experience,” Ugwuh lamented.

He further warned that if impunity, collusion with INEC and security agencies, and the violent subversion of popular will as was the case in Imo State should be allowed to become the new template for conducting elections, it would mark the death of democracy in Nigeria.

Ugwuh, however, urged Stakeholders to keep faith in the party, assuring them that regardless of the challenges facing elections in Imo State, the party has fielded a competent and capable team that will secure victory for the party in November.

In attendance during the Stakeholders meeting were members of the State Working Committee (SWC), State Executive Committee (SEC), National and State Assemblies elected on the platform of the party, former Candidates of the party, Ward Chairmen, and other Leaders of the party, who also took turns to speak on the readiness of the party to win the forthcoming governorship election.

The high point of the event was the presentation of the Governorship Candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and his running mate, Rt. Hon. Jones Onyereri, PhD, to the Stakeholders by the State Chairman, Engr. Ugwuh.