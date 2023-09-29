…to establish youth Entrepreneurship Bank

From George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

The Gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Party ( ADC) in the 11November governorship polls, Prof James Okoroma has say that his government will provide free qualitative health care for pregnant women, Children below the age of 18 and senior citizens above 75 years .

This is even as he also promised to establish a youth Entrepreneurship Bank that will provide interest free loans to youths with bright business ideas to realise their dreams.

Prof Okoroma who stated this during the flagging off of his gubernatorial campaigns at mini stadium of Ahiara Technical college in Ahiazu Mbaise council area of the state yesterday.

The ADC Gubernatorial candidate who was a former Aide to late Senate President Dr Chuba Okadigbo , said that he had already the needs assessment of the State before declaring himself to the people.

He said : ” I had done the needs assessment of the State before I decided to contest for the governorship election of the state.Since after Sam Mbakwe “guymen” have taking over the state and very thing have collapsed including the health sector and today Imo state has the highest rate maternal mortality in the whole country. If elected governor of the state in November our government will provide cheap but qualitative and accessible healthcare to Imo people. We will guarantee free health care for pregnant women, Children below the age of the 18 , senior citizens above 75 .We shall also take full responsibility for the treatment of Imolites with ailments that attract huge medical bills .

He added, ” As part of our policy on job creation. We shall establish a youth Entrepreneurship Bank to provide interest free loans to our youths with bright business ideas to realise their dreams .In addition , our government will make massive investments in tourism, industrialization, Agriculture and ICT to provide Jobs for our youths to keep them away from subversive activities as we are experiencing today. ”

Prof Okoroma said as the governor of the state he will dialogue with the non – state actors to quell the insecurity which he said has driven away investors in the state.

“We shall tackle the problem of insecurity by deploying a multi pronged strategy that will constructively engage non state actors for amicable resolution of the fundamental causes of the conflict in the state. I shed tears after reading the report of the Inter- society hundreds of youths in the state have been killed with many missing. We can’t continue like this “.

Speaking earlier , State Secretary of the Party, Charles Okoro said that the people of the state have another opportunity to recover the state from the hands of bad leaders .

” Okoroma is the best for the state and this is another opportunity to recover the state from the hands of bad leaders which the state has been witnessing in the last several years and he is the only one who will recover this state. ” He said .