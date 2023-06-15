…to start with two weeks prayers

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Director – General of the Campaign Organisation of the Labour Party governorship candidate, Sir Chime Nzeribe has said that the Labour Party expects a violence – free and issue based campaigns ahead of the 11 November Imo state gubernatorial elections .

He also disclosed that the candidate of the party ,Senator Athan Achonu will be commencing his campaign with a two weeks prayers across churches in the state .

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) had on June 14 lifted the lid on political campaigns in the state for 11 November gubernatorial polls.

Addressing Journalists on Thursday at the state Party’s Secretariat in Owerri, the Imo state Capital , said that the Labour party and the campaign organisation of Senator Athan Achonu expect a violence – free and issue based campaign .

” We in the Labour party and Senator Athan Achonu campaign Organisation expect a violence – free , issue based campaign. Our messages which has been consistently pro people will be transmitted to all nooks and crannies of the state .”

Continuing , ” In keeping with our belief and our faith and trust in God Almighty ,we will start our campaign with prayer sessions in various churches across Imo state. These prayer sessions would not only be for a smooth and violence – free campaign and elections but for the repose the souls of the victims of violence in our dear state including civilians and security agents . We will also include in our prayer sessions the Labour Party president petition at the election petition tribunal ,for God to in his infinite mercies direct our judges to uphold justice and do what is right before our laws and God .

Sir Nzeribe who thanked Imo people for continued support for the Labour Party and its gubernatorial candidate ,Sen Athan Achonu promised the traumatized people that relief is on the way.

” We solemnly promise our long suffering and traumatized people that relief is on the way . Relief from this seemingly unending insecurity ,fraudulent elections ,the creeping economic melt down and the decay of basic infrastructure “. He said.