Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA) Dr. Tunde Anifowose-Kelani, has challenged the governorship candidature of the party in Imo State and son in-law of Imo State governor, Uche Nwosu, over his nomination as the governorship candidate of the party in the forthcoming election in the state.

In the charge no: FHC/ABJ/1555/2018, Kelani named Action Alliance as first, second and third Defendants, respectively on different prayers.

Others are, the office of the Chief of Staff, Imo State and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Kelani, in the case filed at a Federal High Court, in Abuja, argued that Nwosu was never a member of the party and therefore cannot be allow to fly the ticket of the party in 2019.

READ ALSO: No need for new varsities in Nigeria – JAMB Registrar

Kelani, who spoke to newsmen, in Abuja, on Saturday, said among his prayers was that the purported nominations and submission of the name of Uche Nwosu who is not a member of first defendant as a gubernatorial candidate of the party in 2019 in Imo state.

It would be recalled that Kelani, recently advised Nwosu to do the needful, if he really wanted to contest on the platform of the party.

He further declared that the party has rules and regulations guiding its operation, adding that in order to become a registered member there are due process such person must to follow.

Kelani noted that instead of Nwosu to do the needful, he turned his deaf ears to the advise, thereby the party had to approach a competent court of law with jurisdiction to ensure legal process.