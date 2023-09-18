From Fred Itua, Abuja

The ongoing cold war between the current Director-General of the FCT Hospital Management Board, Dr. Mohammed Kawu and some consultant doctors is gradually reaching a turning point.

Findings revealed that the consultants among the doctors have over the years grumbled over the appointment of Kawu by the former Minister of FCT to head the Board as Director-General.

According to the aggrieved doctors, the appointment which was brazenly a display of nepotism by the former Minister, was also an outright breach of the Act, establishing the Board.

They cited Part III ( 10) of the Act, which says, ” the Director General shall hold a post graduate medical fellowship qualification obtained of at least eight years prior to his appointment as Director General.”

Inside sources revealed that Kawu does not have this qualification and therefore an error for him to be heading such a health agency where there are many consultants that have the required qualifications.

The war was said to be escalating following the Kawu’s alleged haste in implementing the revised civil service rules which require “a Director SGL on 17 or its equivalent by whatever nomenclature it is described in MDAs shall compulsorily retire upon serving eight years on the post.”

The angry doctors have also complained that Kawu has no business to still be hanging on since the hospital Management has no Board now.

They said the Board had long been dissolved, but he is still occupying the office, and is fighting to flush out consultants out of the system.

Reacting to the issues, Dr. Mohammed Kawu debunked the report that he was staying in the office illegally.

He also said that FCT Ministers have waded into the matter of retirement for consultants, noting that very soon, all grey areas will be sorted out.