Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), under the leadership of Ag Comptroller General, Wuraola Adepoju, has elevated no fewer than 7000 officers across board and redeployed over 12 Controllers to various commands.

The statement announcing the promotion was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary of the Immigration, Civil Defense, Correctional and Fire Service Board, Jafaru Ahmed.

In the release issued by the Acting Service PRO, Mr Kenneth Kure, who was also elevated to the rank of Assistant Comptroller, the number of promoted officers and men included both senior officers who sat for the regular examination as well as junior staff who were upgraded as a result of acquisition of additional qualifications.

Similarly, Ag Comptroller General, Adepoju, has also approved the appointment of the erstwhile Service Spokesman, Tony Akuneme, as FCT Command Comptroller, and Comptroller Joseph Dada as the new Principal Staff Officer to the Comptroller General.

Mr Dada, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, has served in various commands in the NIS and was until his recent appointment, the Comptroller in charge of Marine Border Corps in the Service Headquarters.

Already, the 12 Comptrollers have recently been redeployed to different states, including FCT, Kano, Jigawa, Ondo, Ogun, Mfum Border Control, among others.

In her address to Officers and men of the Service during their monthly parade, the CGIS charged them to put the image of the job above personal interests as the NIS was one of the most noble professions and indeed the first agency that any visitor to Nigeria would accost upon arrival.

She promised to prioritize personnel welfare, vowing that; “henceforth promotion must be based strictly on seniority as it was indeed disheartening to see some older officers stagnated while newly recruited ones were moving over and above the older ones.

“Any staff who is not well motivated cannot guarantee quality output,” Mrs Adepoju enthused.