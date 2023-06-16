…Seeks collaboration with royal fathers

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, has declared a state of emergency on Passport issuance across the country.

Adepoju, who made the declaration during her working visit in Lagos on Friday, also emphasised the urgent need to address the challenges faced by Nigerians in obtaining Passports.

While declaring a comprehensive plan of action to tackle these issues effectively, the statement signed by Tony Akuneme CIS, Media and Publicity, revealed that the Ag. CGI’s visit to Lagos encompassed significant events that underscored the gravity of the Passport crisis.

The statement further disclosed that she inaugurated a state-of-the-art Visa on Arrival Lounge at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, demonstrating her commitment to improving the overall travel experience for visitors entering Nigeria.

She also paid an unscheduled visit to the Alausa Passport office to assess the situation firsthand, emphasising, in her address, the necessity to dismantle all man-made bottlenecks that impede the Passport application process.

She further assured, according to statement that the NIS top management is fully committed to addressing institutional and technology-based drawbacks to ensure a more efficient and streamlined service delivery.

She recognised the importance of collaboration and community engagement, promising to embark on a grassroots sensitization initiative targeting traditional rulers.

The Ag. CGI commenced the effort with a visit to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, seeking the cooperation of traditional rulers in raising awareness about the menace of human trafficking and initiating joint efforts to combat the grave issue.

“The state of emergency declaration on Passport issues signifies the renewed commitment of NIS to resolving the challenges faced by Nigerians seeking to obtain passports. It represents a call to action for all stakeholders to prioritize efficiency, transparency, and excellence in service delivery,” the statement read.

“Adepoju had earlier directed all Passport Control Officers, relevant units and personnel within the NIS including our Missions abroad, to work tirelessly towards eliminating all hindrances preventing Nigerians from accessing Passports promptly.

“The NIS is leveraging technology and instituting robust administrative measures to enhance the Passport application and issuance process. She urges all Nigerians to remain patient and cooperate with the NIS as it takes decisive steps to address the Passport crisis.

“She assures the public that efforts are being made to ensure that every eligible Nigerian who requires a Passport can obtain one in a timely manner,” the statement further highlighted.