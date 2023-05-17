From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Thirty-three years after its first facility was officially granted approval by the state government to operate as a hospital and maternity on February 2, 1990, the congregation of Immaculate Heart of Mary Sisters was in a joyous mood recently during the official opening of its ultra-modern specialist hospital in Nkpor, Anambra State.

Launched by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Reverend Valerian Okeke, the pontifical High Mass to mark the opening was concelebrated with the Bishop of Orlu Diocese, Most Reverend Augustine Ukwuoma, the Bishop of Aguleri Diocese, Most Reverend Denis Isizoh, and a host of other priests.

Delivering a homily titled “The service of excellence”, Archbishop Okeke commended the Superior General of Sisters of Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM), Mother General Mary Claude Oguh, and her management team for successfully executing and completing the hospital project.

He said they all had worked so hard collectively, mentally, intellectually, physically and financially to see to the realisation of the hospital project to international standards.

The archbishop noted that, if the sisters were concerned with “What I want,” instead of “What we want”, the project wouldn’t have been possible.

He urged the people to always strive for excellence at all times, noting that excellence was not packaging, because packaging was external while excellence was internal.

“This magnificent edifice we are seeing today is not packaging. It will translate to excellence when people working on it pursue values. Some private schools today engage in packaging, where they make everywhere flashy but fail in examinations. Excellence is much more so when you come from the background of the church-missionary.

“Everybody should be involved, nurses, doctors, sisters, administrators, even the cleaners. The first test of excellence starts from the administration, when they work as a team. Respect the organogram or else quarrelling will start and the institution will collapse. You don’t expect excellence in delivery if there is no team work,” he said.

The archbishop also clarified that the Catholic Church went into healthcare not to make money but to share in the compassionate work of Christ, who came that they may have life. He noted that church hospitals charge money for services rendered so as to be self-sustaining and not to maximise profit.

While welcoming guests, Oguh said it was an occasion of thanksgiving to God for His marvellous works. She expressed gratitude to Archbishop Valerian Okeke for his fatherly role to the congregation and his esteemed presence on the occasion to inauguration of the project.

She said: “Today, we are happy that God has brought us to yet another milestone in the healthcare ministry by the establishment of this Immaculate Heart of Mary Hospital, situated here at Nkpor-Agu.”

The superior-general went down memory lane, recalling that the Immaculate Heart Sisters came to Nkpor 52 years ago; she described the magnificent structure being inaugurated as the work of God.

Oguh recalled that they have kept faith in the mission entrusted into their hands in 1937 by their founder, Archbishop Charles Hereey, to which they have tried to remain faithful and also designed to give holistic healthcare to the people.

The chief executive officer of the hospital, Nkiruka Okafor, said the hospital project was part of the promotion of the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, recalling also that they have progressed from a tiny bungalow in 1977 when they started as an eight-bed space maternity structure to 1990 when they were granted provisional licence to the present height.

Okafor recalled the first birth in the hospital in 1979 to other milestones recorded since then.

She said: “This is the legacy we wish to continue promoting. Caring for generations of people through participation in the healing mission of Jesus Christ through the church. Healthcare service is an essential aspect of our life as Sisters of Immaculate Heart of Mary Mother of Christ. According to our founder, Archbishop Charles Hereey, his intention for our foundation was to have a body of sisters consecrated to God and taken from among the people of the country who would serve the people in schools, hospitals and clinics, helping to sanctify the people by their teachings and examples. This is what we are doing today.”

Chairman on the occasion, Dr. ABC Orjiakor, lamented that Nigeria still lags behind in efficient healthcare provision, and lauded the Immaculate Heart Sisters for bridging the gap.

Apart from free medical checks and treatment by the hospital’s medical personnel, the management also honoured some outstanding individuals, including Mr. Peter Obi, Archbishop Valerian Okeke and some members of staff for their various positive roles in the hospital records.