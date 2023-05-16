From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a bid to address longstanding issues, a group, Advocacy for Positive Change in Football, Nasarawa chapter says the Interim Management Committee (IMC) is actively working to rewrite the wrongs within the Nigeria Professional Football League, garnering praise from concerned stakeholders.

Recognising the dire need for reform, Leader of the group comrade Isah Ahmed addressing newsmen Tuesday said the IMC has embarked on a multifaceted approach to address the long-standing problems within the league.

This he said includes implementing stringent regulations to ensure financial transparency, combating corruption, and enhancing governance structures. Additionally, efforts are being made to bolster infrastructure and provide better facilities for players, coaches, and fans.

The group that has been actively advocating for change within Nigerian football, comprised of football enthusiasts, former players, and concerned citizens, has hailed the IMC’s efforts as a significant step towards a brighter future for the Nigeria Professional League.

“We believe that the committee’s commitment to accountability and fair play will restore the faith of fans and attract renewed interest from both local and international stakeholders.”

The group spokesperson expressed their appreciation for the IMC’s proactive approach, stating, “We commend the Interim Management Committee for taking decisive action to address the longstanding issues in the Nigeria Professional League.”

“Their efforts to improve transparency, combat corruption, and elevate the overall standard of the league will undoubtedly have a positive impact on Nigerian football as a whole.”

Moreover, the group has pledged its support to the IMC’s initiatives, promising to work closely with the committee to ensure the successful implementation of the proposed reforms.

“We are willing to collaborate with other stakeholders, including clubs, players’ associations, and football federations, to collectively build a sustainable and prosperous future for the Nigeria Professional League.”