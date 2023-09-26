The Nigerian leading tech recognition platform, Tech Innovation Awards (TIA), has conferred the honour of The Most Supportive Company for Digital Drive Award on IMBIL Telecoms Solutions Nigeria Limited at the just concluded seventh edition of the awards. At the ceremony held in Lagos, Mr. Akin Naphta, chief executive officer of Instinctwave, organisers of the award, described IMBIL as one-stop shop tech hub for telecoms and ICT solutions that drive Nigeria’s digital economy forward.

According to him, the 2023 edition of TIA was more dynamic as it raised the bar of recognising excellence in IT innovation and leadership in the sector, creating a platform for networking and appreciation industry dreamers, drivers and doers.

“We are glad to announce IMBIL Telecoms Solutions Nigeria Limited as winner of The Most Supportive Company for Digital Drive Award in 2023,” Naphtal said, adding that “TIA has become Africa’s ICT Oscars that honours excellent tech brands doing extra-ordinary things and leaders who are pushing the sector to new frontiers.”

IMBIL Telecom Solutions was incorporated on June 19, 2018 essentially as an information technology and telecommunication-based company to proffer reliable and top-notch IT services to various organizations across the globe.

IMBIL Managing Director, Ogunkoya Akeem Adewale said the recognition is a testament to the commitment of the company and its team to continue to uphold high standard in its dealings. “IMBIL was licensed by the Nigeria Communication Commission to provide Interconnect Clearing House, Private Network Lines, Internet Service Provision and International Gateway and our team has been delivering these services to make positive impacts in the sector.

“We are truly honoured to receive this award. It is dedicated to the entire team of IMBIL in Nigeria and we shall continue to push the boundaries of technology standard and access to support Nigeria’s digital economy drive.”

The IMBIL boss further said in a quest to further expand its operational tentacles in the country, IMBIL was among operators recently licensed as Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) to help the country bridge digital access gap of 27 million unserved and underserved population in the country.

“Since its emergence, IMBIL has successfully executed major ICT projects, helping various national and multinational clients worldwide connect the world with ease via cost-effective and user-friendly modules,” he added.