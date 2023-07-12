Says 20 ship crew abducted in 2023 H1

By Steve Agbota, Lagos

The ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB) has expressed concern over the resurgence of reported piracy incidents in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) waters in its mid-year report for 2023. This is even as it revealed that 20 crew members were abducted in separate incidents in the GoG between January and June of 2023.

Before now, piracy incidence declined in the GoG waters between 2021 and 2022 following persistent patrolling of the West African waters by international Navies and the launch of the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure also called the Deep Blue Project in 2021 by the Federal Government.

However, a 2023 January to June IMB Piracy and Armed Robbery Report Summary Sheet released late on Tuesday stated that 65 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships were recorded in the first half of 2023, an increase from 58 incidents for the same period in 2022.

Of the 65 incidents reported, 57 vessels were boarded, four had attempted attacks, two were hijacked and two were fired upon. Perpetrators successfully boarded 90 per cent of targeted vessels.

Violence towards crew continues with 36 taken hostage, 14 kidnapped, three threatened, two injured and one assaulted.

IMB Director Michael Howlett said: “The resurgence in reported incidents including hostage situations and crew kidnappings in the Gulf of Guinea waters is concerning. The IMB calls for continued, robust regional and international naval presence as a deterrent to address these crimes.”

The mid-year report further stated that the Gulf of Guinea witnessed a concerning surge in maritime incidents between Q1 and Q2 of 2023, with five incidents in the first quarter and nine in the second quarter. Out of these, 12 were classified as armed robberies and two as piracy, predominantly targeting anchored vessels in the region.

14 crew were kidnapped, of which eight crew members were taken from vessels anchored within territorial waters. Additionally, in two separate hijackings, 31 crew members were held hostage, communication and navigation equipment were destroyed, and partial cargoes were stolen. One of these incidents also involved the abduction of six crew members.

“We once again call on Gulf of Guinea regional authorities and the international community to refocus their attention on the region, to establish long-term, sustainable solutions that effectively address these crimes and protect the seafaring and fishing communities,” Mr Howlett said.

Since its founding in 1991, IMB’s Piracy Reporting Centre serves as a crucial, 24-hour point of contact to report crimes of piracy and lend support to ships under threat. Quick reactions and a focus on coordinating with response agencies, sending out warning broadcasts and email alerts to ships have all helped bolster security on the high seas.

The data gathered by the centre also provides key insights on the nature and state of modern piracy.