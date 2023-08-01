From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a recent ministerial nominees’ screening exercise, Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, the current Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Immigrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, expressed her unwavering dedication to serve both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Abdullahi Sule, as well as the people of Nasarawa State.

The screening took place at the Senate, Monday where Iman was the final nominee to be evaluated in the first batch of the exercise.

Following her screening, Iman Suleiman Ibrahim granted an interview to journalists, during which she assured them that she would not disappoint the esteemed figures who had placed their trust in her. She expressed her profound gratitude for the rare opportunity to serve as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

The screening process witnessed an impressive presentation by the Minister Nominee, Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, which garnered immense support from a multitude of well-wishers. A crowd of supporters, relatives, friends, and admirers gathered to cheer her on as she demonstrated her outstanding capabilities.

Senator Aliyu Ahmed Wadada and Gov Abdullahi Sule’s representative, Hon. Yusuf Jibrin Maiangwa, were also present to extend their support to the Minister Nominee, Iman Suleiman Ibrahim.

The nation eagerly awaits the Senate’s decision, hoping for a seamless confirmation process that will pave the way for Iman Suleiman Ibrahim to contribute significantly to the country’s growth and development.