From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Enogie of Eyaen Dukedom, Osazuwa Aiwerioghene Iduriase JP, has reaffirmed his loyalty and avowed commitment to the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II.

The Enogie of Eyaen who stated this in a statement to debunk the accusation against him by the Odionwere, and some few disloyal members of the Dukedom, said the Oba of Benin as the custodian of the culture and tradition of the people of Edo land, remains supreme and unequal among other beings in Benin Kingdom.

Enogie Iduriase said that his position as Enogie takes it root from the palace of the Oba of Benin and as such cannot engage in any act of insubordination or do anything that will undermine the integrity and supremacy of the Benin Monarch.

The Enogie of Eyaen added that the recent accusation against him by the Odionwere, a few elders and unknown youths in the community is malicious and a calculated attempt to destroy his image and position before the palace and the general public.

He said no innocent citizen of Eyaen has been arrested or intimidated for whatever reason and that he has always acted in line with the directive of the palace of the Oba of Benin.

Iduriase, further explained that those accusing him of abuse of power are those he prevented from selling the land meant for the Benin Centenary and for grazing the cattle belonging to the palace.

He added that since he ceded some pieces of lands to Uselu N’Ahor over a boundary dispute for peace to reign, some elders and youths in Eyaen are not happy, saying that there has never been Community Development Association CDA in Eyaen and those claiming its existence should prove beyond mere words.

He maintained that the various shrines in the community have their presiding priests, while the Odionwere is in charge of the Oguedion, noting that as a duke, he always encourage and support the performance of different spiritual exercises at the various shrines in Eyaen in line with Benin tradition.

He further challenged those accusing him to prove their allegations or be ready to subscribe to relevant oaths in the Palace, if their allegations against him are true.

The Enogie however advised them to desist from such a campaign of calumny and join him in the task to develop Eyaen Community.

While promising to continue to hold Eyaen Community in trust for the Oba, Enogie Iduriase called on all well-meaning residents of Eyaen to remain law abiding and give peace a chance.