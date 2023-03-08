From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for the March 11 gubernatorial election in Abia State, Professor Gregory Ibe has said he is adequately prepared to restore the glory of Abia State.

In the statement, Prof Ibe said he was best suited for governorship of Abia State as none of the contestants can match his enviable records of service to the good people of the state.

He assured Abians of better days ahead and fast turnaround of their fortunes, adding that the confidence Abians repose on him has put him ahead of other candidates.

The APGA Guber candidate recalled that he single handily financed a medical outreach and COVID-19 Pandemic intervention programme worth trillions of Naira for the state.

He said his cognate experience in service-to-humanity would be leveraged to bring the elusive dividends of democracy to Ndi Abia.

He stressed that at this point in time, Abia needs an intelligent and humble leader like him who has an unbeaten record of service to humanity.

He said he has a robust agenda that speaks to a better life for Ndi Abia, be it in high standard of education, modern health services, youth and women empowerment, enhanced social welfare and infrastructural development.

Ibe said in his first 100 days in office if elected, he would enthrone accountability and transparency in governance and put an end to non payment of workers salary.

Prof Ibe urged all eligible voters in Abia State to vote him on Saturday, March 11 2023, based on track records of capacity, competence.

Meanwhile, Abia ADC council chairmen have adoptef Prof Ibe as their consensus Governorship candidate for March 11.

A statement by the chairmen said they adopted the APGA Guber candidate because of his capacity and competence to deliver services and good governance.