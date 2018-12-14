Miss Nigeria, Anambra State born Chidinma Aaron and graduate of Business Administration from Leeds City University, Ibadan, has declared that she was overwhelmed by her victory at the recently held beauty pageant where she emerged the 42 Miss Nigeria.

“I still can’t believe I won. I’m overwhelmed with my victory. I’m dedicating my crown to all those who supported me. May God reward you abundantly.”

Chidinma Aaron emerged winner after beating 17 other contestants to clinch the ultimate prize of N3m, a luxury apartment and an automobile. While the duo of Chisom Dunu and Ameh Munirah emerged first and second runner up respectively.

Speaking on this year’s edition of the pageant, chairman Folio Media group, Fidelis Anosike stressed that the pageant have over the years improved and impacted the lives of participants.

Judges for this year were Rita Dominic, Tatiana Moussalli, Konye Nwabogor, Fade Ogunro, Uredi Grace, Jasmine Tukur, David Wej, Lessi Peter Vigboro and Osepiribon Ben-Willie.