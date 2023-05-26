From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has stated that he would be ready anytime he is invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), to answer to anything as he is not a coward

Ortom who stated this on Friday during the valedictory session held at Government House, Makurdi, said he has not committed any crime and as such is not going to run away from anyone.

He urged his council members not to entertain any fear if the anti graft agency invites them “Anytime you are invited by EFCC, don’t be afraid to go, as for me am not a coward to run away from EFCC, if they come for me I will follow them. I don’t have any investment in Europe all I have are in this state.

“If I have committed any crime let the person come and show me.

The outgoing governor said contrary to what was obtainable in other states, he was not ready to dissolve his council, adding, “by noon of May 29 when new government takes over everyone will find his level.”

Ortom appreciated members of his council for their contributions to the successes recorded by his administration in the past eight years and thanked them for the encomium they have showered on him.

Earlier, council members took turns to give goodwill messages and appreciated the governor for granting them opportunity to serve the state in various capacities and wished him well in all he sets to do in the future.