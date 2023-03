From Fred Itua, Abuja

Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday declared that he’s most suitable to become the President of the 10th Senate

Kalu made this assertion while answering questions from newsmen at the National Assembly, Abuja

He urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the seat to the South East.

He said with his position as the Chief Whip of the ninth Senate, he is the most ranking Senator from the South East and therefore deserves the position.