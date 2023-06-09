Nollywood actress cum fashion designer, Ebun Hodo would have been long married, if not for unpleasant experiences she had with men.

In a chat with Saturday Sun, the University of Calabar English and Literature graduate revealed that she has rejected several suitors for reasons bordering on dishonesty, selfishness, manipulation and domestic abuse.

In her words: “I have rejected suitors. In fact, I remember running for my dear life from a man who almost married me, because of his dishonesty, selfishness, self-interest, manipulation, and above all, domestic abuse.”

The entertainer, who described herself as a baddie, boasted that she’s a rare gem to be cherished and valued by men.

“I’m a baddie who’s a 10/10. Any man that loses me loses a rare diamond. We, the pretty baddies, don’t fight over men. If it gets worse, we press charges. And if you still want to behave tough, I’ll dump you on the streets where you belong. I don’t have time for rubbish,” she declared.

According to Ebun, she has no regrets taking a break from movies so as to focus on her fashion brand, which she hopes to take to international standard in a few years.

“I’m building my brand to where I want it to be by Gods grace, hence I’m taking a break from movies. I am aiming for international reach, so no regrets. I have always been a fashion lover right from when I was a child; I’m obsessed with fashion. It got to a point that I was nicknamed ‘Hot Babe’ during my school days. It got so bad that I was always spending my last kobo just to look good. One fateful day, the inspiration came and I told myself I could actually go learn how to make clothes. That’s how I got into fashion fully and started monetizing it.”