From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The former Chief of Defence Staff(CDS), General Lucky Irabor, Friday, said he is leaving the Nigerian Armed Forces bigger, stronger, and more capable to deliver on its constitutional mandates and national security functions than he met it.

He said the military under his watch significantly curtailed the threats of terrorism, insurgency, piracy, sea robberies, vandalism of critical national assets, kidnappings among other violent crimes.

He also said the military worked successfully in conjunction with other security agencies and stakeholders to deliver a physical security environment that is amenable for law and order, critical democratic processes, as well as human security, and national development.

The former CDS, however noted that the task of leading the armed force wasn’t easy due to the large and diverse nature of the Nigerian nation.

Gen. Irabor, made this known in his valedictory speech during his pulling out parade in Abuja.

He commended officers, soldiers, ratings, airmen and airwomen who he said demonstrated unwavering commitment, dedication, sacrifices and courage in the line of duty because of their love for the country.

Irabor, who said he was leaving the military after 40, years of service, said “I make bold to say that I am leaving the AFN today bigger, stronger, and more capable to deliver on its constitutional mandates and national security functions. In this regard, I acknowledge outstanding efforts of our courageous men and women in uniform. My deepest gratitude to the brave officers, soldiers, ratings, airmen and airwomen who demonstrated unwavering commitment and dedication. Your sacrifices and courage in the line of duty are unparalleled. I know you did this because of the Love for Country. I am profoundly proud of you all.

“Indeed, in the period, the Services have singly and collectively expanded strategic capacities, operational reach, and tactical competences. We received great impetus and support from the FGN, strategic partners, state governments, and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in terms of gross expansion of military strength, platform acquisition, expansion of equipment holdings, provision of funding, materiel, and logistics as well as the improvement of critical Knowledge, Skills and Aptitudes (KSAs) of the personnel. I wish to, on behalf of the entire officers, men and women of the AFN, express our deep appreciation and gratitude, first and foremost to the immediate-past and present President and Commander-in-Chief of the AFN. Our collective gratitude also go to our strategic partners, the leadership and members of the National Assembly, State Governors, the National Security Adviser, Honourable Minister of Defence (HMoD), Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning (HMFBNP) and other ministers of the Federal Republic, international and local NGOs, the media and the general public for your invaluable support.

He said “Due largely to the inputs from these sources and the improved institutional capabilities, the AFN recorded goal attainment in core military roles and Military Aid to Civil Power (MACP). In more specific terms, we have significantly curtailed the threats of terrorism, insurgency, piracy, sea robberies, vandalism of critical national assets and kidnappings. In the Military Aid to Civil Authority (MACA) role, we successfully worked in conjunction with other security agencies and stakeholders to deliver a physical security environment that is amenable for law and order, critical democratic processes, as well as human security, and national development.

“The AFN is thus delivering on its constitutional mandate as a defender of the Nigerian state, territories, and people in addition to providing a bulwark for unbroken democratic evolution. In other words, the AFN has been a foremost national institution in ensuring the security and stability of the nation. Despite the current challenges, I am very proud of the patriotism, dedication, hardwork and sacrifices of the officers, men and women of the AFN which is anchored on ‘Love for Country’. Throughout my years of service, I have had the privilege of working alongside some of the most dedicated, bravest, courageous, and selfless men and women I have ever known. Your unshakeable commitment to our nation, our values, and our mission has been a constant source of inspiration. The bonds we have forged in the face of adversity are unbreakable, and I am truly grateful to have had the opportunity to serve with each and every one of you.

“Without doubt, the nation should be proud of its military to whom too many security concerns seem now to be consigned. I therefore state with a sense of responsibility, that as a nation, we should avoid the deliberate or inadvertent inclination to denigrate the contributions of the AFN to national security, unity, and stability. To do so will be to effectively undermine the Nigerian state.

He said “As I transition into the next phase of my life, I carry with me a deep sense of pride and gratitude for the opportunity to have served our great nation. Our military stands as a beacon of hope, strength, and resilience in an increasingly complex world, and I am honoured to have played a part in that noble endeavour. On a personal note, in 2021 when I was appointed as the 17th CDS of the AFN. I recall that I stated amongst other things that “I shall lead by the finest examples that I can set to create the right tone for personnel motivation, active followership, and consolidative leadership at all levels of the AFN”. I also stated that “the Office of CDS shall be ultimately responsible for the performance of the nation’s defence system, but decision-making shall be a collective process of active participation, consultation, and consideration”. In retrospect, and with a deep sense of humility, I wish to say that, at all times, I was guided by these

self-imposed principles in spite of the numerous and obvious challenges.

“These principles and foundational truths were a culmination of my life and service experiences for the past 40 years. From cadetship up to Generalship, I served with diverse senior officers, colleagues, junior officers, senior Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) men and women in various positions, locations and capacities. These interactions, engagements, routine and extreme encounters and diverse experiences revealed the undeniable love and zeal of the Nigerian officer and soldier to serve the fatherland. By association and institutionalization, I was inducted to serve the nation and with all humility I truly served.

“I humbly submit that I was prepared for this journey of service by God’s divine grace and favour as well as the providential contributions of certain men and women of character. As I retire from the service of the nation, I humbly register my praise and worship of the Almighty God for His divine guidance. I also thank my parents, Late Mr Pius Irabor and Madam Maria Omota-Irabor who brought me here, nurtured and showed me the way. My late stepmother, Madam Helena Irabor was a great woman that played a vital role in my early life. My siblings were incredible in many ways. I thank my teachers in Okpu Primary School, Aliokpu-Delta State and Ika Grammar School, Agbor, Delta State. Your efforts truly paid off. I also thank all my Instructors and Directing Staff in the military, my course mates and colleagues as well as all the officers and men I worked with. Lastly but most significantly, I thank my loving wife Barrister (Mrs) Vickie Anwuli Irabor and my dear children Joshua LEO-Irabor and Miracle Oma LEO-Irabor for your endurance, sacrifice and support over the years. The journey have been tortuous, with valleys of shadow of death along the way, but, under God, you held on with your firm support. This will never be forgotten. You are my love and my inspiration, and I never would have made it without you. Your steadfast encouragement and understanding have been my guiding light. I am forever grateful for the sacrifices you have made on behalf of our nation and our family. I promise henceforth to make myself available.

“The immediate past Service Chiefs, namely Lt Gen F Yahaya CFR (former COAS), R Adm AZ Gambo CFR (former CNS) and Air Mshl IO Amao CFR (former CAS), with who I worked harmoniously, were incredible. Their support throughout the period is highly commendable. They truly understood that in the responsibility of the AFN within the National Security Architecture, there is no individual trophy. Together we win, all the time. I must equally appreciate the Former IGP Usman Alkali Baba and the DGs of DSS and NIA for the outstanding collaboration that made the manifest impact.

“In the search of life’s purpose, the Holy Book states divinely that “there is an appointed time for everything and there is a time for every event under the heaven.” As I say goodbye and retire into the sunset of military service, I am encouraged that we are leaving the services in the hands of patriotic, competent, and capable Service Commanders. I am particularly pleased that I handed over to an officer such as Major General CG Musa OFR. I know that he will take the AFN to greater heights and a new dawn. His strength and dedication are a testament to the indomitable spirit of our armed forces and I am confident that he will continue to uphold the highest standards of excellence and integrity in all his future endeavors.

“Going forward, our thinking and national security approach must be so mighty that no potential aggressor will be tempted to risk his own destruction. There’s a saying that “Old soldiers never die; they just fade away.” While my time in uniform has come to an end, the lessons, friendships, and values I have gained during my years of service will remain with me always. Farewell, my fellow warriors, and may you continue to serve our nation with honour, courage, and unwavering dedication. Thank you for the unforgettable journey.

