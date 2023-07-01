From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, Friday, said he was leaving the Nigerian Armed Forces bigger, stronger, and more capable to deliver on its constitutional mandates and national security functions than he met it.

He said, the military under his watch significantly curtailed the threats of terrorism, insurgency, piracy, sea robberies, vandalism of critical national assets, and kidnappings among other violent crimes.

He also said that the military worked successfully in conjunction with other security agencies and stakeholders to deliver a physical security environment that is amenable for law and order, critical democratic processes, as well as human security, and national development. The former CDS however noted that the task of leading the armed force wasn’t easy due to the large and diverse nature of the Nigerian nation.

Gen. Irabor, made this known in his valedictory speech during his pulling out parade in Abuja. Irabor, who said he was leaving the military after 40 years of service, added: “I make bold to say that I am leaving the Armed Forces of Nigeria today bigger, stronger, and more capable to deliver on its constitutional mandates and national security functions. In this regard, I acknowledge outstanding efforts of our courageous men and women in uniform. “My deepest gratitude to the brave officers, soldiers, ratings, airmen and airwomen who demonstrated unwavering commitment and dedication. Your sacrifices and courage in the line of duty are unparalleled. I know you did this because of the love for the country. I am profoundly proud of you all.”