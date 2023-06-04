…Unveils Tony Nwulu as running mate

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Senator Athan Achonu, has said that the Labour Party would restore Imo to its glorious pass, saying the people of the state have never witnessed such insecurity which has dislocated businesses in the state.

He said that the struggle to free the state was for all and sundry including the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who themselves had found themselves shackled.

The LP gubernatorial candidate said that even Governor Hope Uzodimma knew that his time was up and, therefore, had been spreading the propaganda that he had installed him as the LP candidate.

Senator Achonu who stated this on Friday when he officially unveiled Hon. Tony Nwulu as his running mate for November 11 election, said: “I have presented myself to serve the people of this state. The struggle is for everybody, and now that we know their tricks, we will be on our guard to ensure that this APC administration that has brought so much misery to Imo people is sacked. It is a task that must be done.

“I have not lost any battle before; I will lead from the front. Today, I present to you as my running mate the person of Hon. Tony Nwulu who sponsored and ensure that the “Not Too Young To Run Bill was eventually passed into law. He is a youth. I want to assure the people of Imo State that the killings which we have been witnessing since 2020 will not continue beyond November 2023. Today Abia State has been rescued and it will be the same for Imo State.

Speaking later, Hon Nwulu, disclosed that he had accepted the offer because of the involvement of Senator Achonu whom he said meant well for the people of the state.

“We are here to rescue Imo State because the only sector that is working today is the insecurity sector, but we will restore back Imo to what it used to be in the past. Imo used to be the pride of Nigeria because of its vibrant night economy, but today by 6pm everyone has gone for fear of being killed by gunmen/Ebubeagu who have taken over the city. Today, most of the APC chieftains in Imo State have fled the state and are now residing in Abuja for fear of being killed. Even Governor Hope Uzodimma spends two days of the week in Imo and the rest five days in Abuja because he himself does not feel safe.”