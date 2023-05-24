Charges armed forces, security agencies not to relent in securing the country

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

With only six days left in his term as president, President Muhammadu Buhari stated on Tuesday night that he was in a haste to leave office, disclosing that he had been under intense pressure recently.

He made the disclosure at the close of the Regimental Dinner, organized in his honour by the nation’s armed forces at the newly commissioned Nigerian Armed Forces Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja.

The President was joined at the occasioned, which was slated as part of the programme of events of the 2023 Presidential Inauguration, by other dignitaries, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Minister of Defense, Major General Salihi Magashi, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, and the Service Chiefs.

Buhari, who uncharacteristically arrived at the event late, apologised to those at the event and explained that he had been under tremendous pressure to keep up with the multitude of festivities planned for the inauguration while also completing official obligations of his office.

Buhari on Tuesday physically commissioned the new Nigerian Customs Service headquarters buildings in the Maitama District of the FCT, before virtually inaugurating six other projects across the country.

He also presided over another extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting from midday till late Tuesday evening, before heading out for the Regimental Dinner.

“Please, I will like to digress a bit from the prepared speech. I apologise most sincerely for keeping you waiting for about at least half an hour, actually, I can hardly cope with the pressure and I’m desperately looking forward to the next six days”, he told the gathering just before saying good night at about 11 pm.

In the meantime, President Buhari has urged the military personnel as well as other security and intelligence services to continue working to guarantee complete security in every area of the nation while also showing appreciation for the sacrifices they have already made.

“Please permit me use to this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to the officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their unwavering loyalty, hard work, dedication, and selfless service to our beloved nation. I’m fully aware of all your sacrifices and commitment to tackling the various security challenges and your contributions to the successful elections in our country.

“However, until the issue of insecurity is surmounted, much more is still desired from the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Consequently, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the other security agencies must always remain resolute in the face of the country’s security challenges. In this vein, our administration, though winding down soon, will never relent in providing the needed support to the military, to enable them to effectively carry out their constitutional responsibilities.

“Let me now thank the chief host, the Chief of Defense Staff, the Honourable Minister of Defense, the Service Chiefs, and heads of other security agencies at this event, for your dedicated service to the nation. I commend you and thank our esteemed guests for coming to this historic occasion.

“Let me now pray for the repose of the souls of our fallen heroes. Their ultimate sacrifice will never be in vain. May the Almighty God continue to grant them eternal rest,” he said.

Some of the other dignitaries at the dinner were the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu; Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; members of the National Assembly, and All Progressives Congress National Women Leader, Betta Edu, and many others.