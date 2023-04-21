• Says May 29th handover date remains sacrosanct

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed confidence that as he prepares to leave office in a little over a month, that Nigerians will defend the democratic system of governance against all threats.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari, said this while speaking to reporters shortly after observing the Eid prayer, marking the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting by Muslims.

Buhari said: “Nigerians appreciate the stability of democracy. The outcome of the elections, in which more than ten governors failed to make it to the senate sent a clear message that ordinary Nigerians know the power of their votes and how to use it.

“Nigerians cherish democracy. They have shown their love for it and will defend it against real or perceived threats. They will continue to vote one way or the other depending on their preferences,” he stated.

President Buhari assured that the May 29th hand over date remains sacrosanct.

“God willing, nothing will stop it,” he added.

On His plans after leaving office, the President said he feels fulfilled that God had made it possible to serve two terms of four years each and looks forward to an orderly handover.

“I thank God for what He has done for me personally and for what He has enabled us to achieve.

“I am looking forward to returning to my town, to be as far away as I can from Abuja so that the in-coming President will have the time and the space to take decisions without my distracting him.”