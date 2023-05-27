The creative director of Jay Jay Larry Fashion, Olanrewaju Arekemase, aspires to become a global fashion brand.

With 25 years of experience in the industry, Arekemase has built a reputation for his exquisite designs and exceptional customer service.

On what sets his fashion brand apart, Arekemase told Saturday Sun, “What makes Jay Jay Larry Fashion unique is our commitment to customer satisfaction. I believe that a fashion brand’s success is not just in creating beautiful designs, but also in delivering those designs promptly and ensuring customers are satisfied. This philosophy has led to us into having a loyal customer base, with clients all over the world”.

Shedding more lights on the highpoint of his business, the stylish fashion entrepreneur said: “I have received recognition for my work in the fashion industry, including an award from Governor Babajide Sanwoolu. I am known as the ‘King of Fashion Designing’ in Lagos Island and I’m celebrated for my creativity and sense of style”.

Despite his achievements, Arekemase is not content with just being a local champion, he dreams of taking Jay Jay Larry Fashion to greater heights, making it a global brand. “We are not satisfied with playing local, we want to be known as a global brand. Already, we have three offices in Lagos Island, and I am determined to expand our brand’s reach even further, with plans to have an outlet in Lekki in the near future.”