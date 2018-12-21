Igbo language rapper, EffizyNow (Momegha Ikechukwu Peter) is currently trending following his successful seven-venue-three-city South African club tour in Johannesburg.

A statement from his management read thus: “On Tuesday, Nov. 27, Rush became the best selling song on Nigerian iTunes ahead of the biggest names in the industry after videos went viral online of rapper, EfizyNow, performing Rush, his latest hit song while on a tour in SA, making him the second Igbo rapper to ever attain such a feat.

Among others, the video got over 300, 000 views on YouTube in a week and was streamed over 30, 000 times during the same period.”

Commenting, EffizyNow said: “I’m so excited at this development. God has been awesome! Right now I’m the best Igbo language rapper in Nigeria and there’s no stopping me!”

Meanwhile, Rush which was produced by JaySwaarg had its visuals shot and directed by Cross The Boss in Cape Town, South Africa.

A sign-on of Start Having Major Goals, EfizyNow was born and raised in Onitsha but hails from Oraukwu, Anambra State.

He’s a graduate of Surveying & Geoinformatics from the University of Nigeria, Nsuka (UNN). He hit the limelight with his debut single, Tuo Down which was released in 2008. Among others, he has worked with multi-talented producer, Phyno.