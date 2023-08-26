By Rita Okoye

Ogunjimi Adeyinka aka Whykay is a lady of many parts who keeps reinventing her brand.

The graduate of Management and Computer Science from Wisconsin International University, who is more known as a rapper and actress, stated that despite being a lover girl, she would never publicly fight over a man.

“I’m a sucker for love but I don’t fight and wouldn’t fight for love. A man shouldn’t even put me in a situation to fight. But then, it depends on what it is. Maybe someone will fight that fight for me. If it’s a side chic kind of fight, you will never see me there,” she told Saturday Sun.

However, for Whykay, despite the pressure to Japa, she’s not ready to relocate abroad except it comes with a ‘perfect plan’.

“For me, 2023 has been a year of decision. I’ve decided not to let how far the year has gone worry me anymore. I just try to set my goals and achieve them. Even the country isn’t that favourable. Everybody now wants to travel out – the Japa syndrome! “Surprisingly, even my folks have asked me if I would like to join the bandwagon, but I’m not mentally there yet. Maybe, if I was idle, I would have run. You know, aside music, I do different things in entertainment.

Also, I’m an executive assistant to a barrister and entrepreneur. You also need to have a proper plan before making a decision like that. I will not leave Nigeria aimlessly; I’m a planner. I will move when it comes with a perfect plan.”