From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 25-year-old man Abdulgafar Ayanrinde, who represented himself as a lawyer to defraud members of the public.

The suspect was arrested after he allegedly defrauded Point of Sale (POS) agents inside court premises in Ekiti and Osun State.

The state Commandant of the NSCDC Sunday Agboola, disclosed that the suspect was arrested in Ilorin, Kwara State after a complaint from members of the public.

He explained that the suspect defrauded a driver on 23rd May 2023, saying that the driver took him to Osogbo State High Court, Osun State, and Akure Federal Court, Ondo State where defrauded POS agents of N150,000 before returning to Ilorin.

Agboola added that he defrauded another driver N100,000 who took him to Ilorin before he was arrested.

The suspect explained that he dropped out of the law department of the University of Ibadan in 2022 because he could no longer afford the tuition fee.

He said, “I decided to start practising as a fake lawyer to swindle people in courts because my father who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) decided to neglect myself and my mother after he impregnated her. I do this crime to spite him. I regret my action, my father is the one that destroyed my life. He denied me as his son and never took responsibility for me.”