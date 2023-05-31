From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday said he is a beneficiary of the judiciary as he remain a governor because the Supreme Court validated his election.

He spoke at the 3rd distinguished personality lecture of the college of law, Ifetedo campus of Osun State University.

He said, “I regard the judiciary as the home of rescue for the wronged ones, a place of succor for the oppressed. I’m on this seat today as a governor because the supreme court validated my election by the good people of osun state.

“On Osun case, my lord justices at the apex court dared all odds to stand by facts, law and the people. permit me to again use this opportunity to pay homage to my lord justices. Osun people will never forget those panel of judges who validated their will.

“My conviction is that democracy is strengthened when democratic institutions are solidly built and provided enabling environment to thrive, this is the magic within the developed democracies.

“Our judiciary and other institutions must be supported, fully funded and granted operational autonomy. A well mobilized judiciary has the potency to deliver equitable and impartial justice administration,” Adeleke said.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Odunayo Adebooye, commended the governor for supporting completion of a 2-storey 57 office units complex of the College of Health Sciences and saved the university from losing accreditation to run MBBS and allied health course.

Noting that the complex had been left uncompleted and abandoned since 2011, Adebooye noted that the newly competed building is the first project since 2011 (in 12 years) contributed by the Osun State Government in the

University.

Speaking on the title of the Distinguished Personality Lecture, “The Supreme Court of Nigeria and Recent Developments in Public Law,” Adebooye said, “if the Supreme Court is the apex court and has original and appellate jurisdictions, then the logic is simply that no nation can be better than the quality of its Supreme Court.”