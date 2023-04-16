From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The International Labour Organisation (ILO), yesterday, called on the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) to establish a Community Development Service (CDS) labour migration to stem the tides of irregular migrations that have resulted to hazards on the victims.

The country Director of ILO for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Liaison Office for ECOWAS, Vanessa Phala made the call in Benin City while on a tour of facilities at the Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) in the state.

The facility was built with support from the ILO for capacity building and training of potentials migrants and returnees using various organizations as partners.

She said “As you know, Labour Migration is an important and fundamental issue for ILO so this is our way of trying to strengthen the labour migration governance and I am happy that before the end of this month, the Minister of Labour will be launching the revised national labour migration policy and also Nigeria has recently ratified the ILO Labour Migration Convention and for us that is important because it means that at the policy level, at the policy framework, we have proper guidance to be able to make the intervention that we are seeing at the state level.

“The most important thing is to capacitate the MRCs for them to be able to play this critical role and to deliver on their mandate, we want them to be able to provide the relevant services to the local population in terms of skills development and also to provide information around the Labour Migration and also for those who are returning to Nigeria to be able to provide them the kind of skills to either start their businesses or improve on their existing businesses and equip them with those skills to be able to make meaningful contribution for themselves and their families and start to earn a living.”