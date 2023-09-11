From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The National Secretary of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Chief Executive of HNF Global Resources Ltd, Engr Fatai Jimoh, has said that the Federal Government’s 30 days ultimatum given to artisanal miners to join cooperatives, was too short.

Engr Jimoh, who spoke with journalists in Abuja, insisted that ninety days would have been better.

He stressed that vacating artisanal miners from mining sites should be a gradual process with proper orientation and sensitisation, not force.

Engr Jimoh further added that the issue of illegal mining in Nigeria can only be a thing of the past if the federal government learns to keep their part of the agreement reached with the host communities.

“The Federal Government’s timing to convert the artisanal miners to cooperatives is too short. The major function of the Federal Government is to create an enabling environment for mining to flourish. The timing they are giving to the artisanal miners to join the cooperatives or leave the mining sites is one of those policies that may not work. We need to understand these people, before giving policies.

They should embark on proper orientation and sensitisation to enlighten the small scale miners on the need to enrol with cooperative and it should be done gradually and not forcefully”

Speaking on how to achieve a renewed Nigeria through the mining sector, he said it is achievable if the present administration would make sure values are added to mineral resources before exporting.

