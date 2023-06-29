From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) has charged the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest former Niger Delta agitator, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, for unlawful possession of assault rifles and threat to life and property in the country.

HURIWA, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, yesterday, said it was hypocritical for the DSS, the Army and the Nigeria Police Force to pretend not to see a viral video of Dokubo brandishing multiple AK-47 rifles and threatening to kill the Igbo.

Onwubiko said Dokubo, in broad daylight, brandished AK-47 rifles as seen in the viral video, which has been verified as authentic by media houses, adding that the ex-militant should be picked for gunrunning and threatening to kill the Igbo.

Dokubo, who recently met President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, had also said the president should not release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

“The mortal hatred of Asari Dokubo against the people of the South-East and Nnamdi Kanu is apparent for all to see. The latest evidence in his despicable action is that of a viral video, where he boldly threatened to kill the Igbo, using his illegally acquired AK-47 rifles, which he also brandished in the video out there.

“The security agencies and their new bosses should set to work immediately and arrest the ex-militant, for instigating his men in the creeks to kill and abduct the Igbo. Asari Dokubo needs to be investigated to ascertain if he is the brain behind the so-called unknown gunmen phenomenon in the South-East, because he recently, also, confirmed that Muhammadu Buhari gave him a military contract as head of a mercenary group to wipe out armed bandits.

“Dokubo and his mercenary group threatened Nigeria’s sovereignty like the Wagner group did in Russia. Dokubo must be disarmed immediately. His recent viral video confession, about how the Igbo are dying, goes a long way to compel us to advocate his immediate arrest,” he said.