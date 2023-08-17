By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Lagos has struck out the firearm charge against the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Oweibo struck out the charge for want of diligent prosecution, following the withdrawal application made by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) of the Ministry of Justice Mohammed Abubakar.

At the last adjourned date the DPP made an oral application to the court to withdraw the charges against Emefiele.

He stated that the application was informed by imaging facts and for circumstances that need further investigations and urged the court to grant the application.

Abubakar said the application was pursuant to Sections 174 (1) (c) (2) and 108 (2) (4)

But the defence counsel Joseph Daudu (SAN) disagreed with the prosecution’s oral application, arguing that because the government was in disobedience of the court’s order granting Emefiele bail, its application could not be taken.

After taking the arguments of the counsel, Justice Oweibo adjourned the case till Thursday to rule on the withdrawal application.

Emefiele was arraigned on two counts bordering on possession of a single barrel shotgun, as well as possession of 123 rounds of live ammunition without licences.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge had on July 25, admitted Emefiele to a N20m bail and ordered his remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, pending when he is able to perfect his bail conditions.

But the DSS rearrested the embattled bank chief after fighting off NCoS officials on the court’s premises.

However, the government filed fresh 20 charges against Emefiele in Abuja.