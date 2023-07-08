• RRS team aborts stealing of fuel

Fear has gripped residents of Isheri-Idimu community, in Alimosho Local Government of Lagos State, following the uncovering of a spot where oil thieves siphoned fuel from pipeline.

Lagos State police operative have cordoned off the spot and currently keeping an eye on it, waiting for officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

From the spot on Pipeline Road/Segun Irefin Road junction, near the Jonathan Estate, Isheri-Idinu, oil thieves steal fuel in the dead of the night.

Last night, it was gathered, the oil thieves operated around 1am and succeeded in filling three fuel tankers before residents alerted the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), whose operatives stormed the spot.

It was gathered that when the RRS team arrived, the oil thieves, numbering more than 60, scampered and abandoned one 11, 000 fuel tanker, which was yet to be filled. Some arrests were reportedly made.

Incidentally, the illegal bunkering spot is behind Idimu Police Station, which did not respond to earlier distress calls, prompting the residents to alert RRS.

While the oil stealing was going on, the whole area was plunged into darkness as the public power supply was switched off, which the residents said was unusual.

Sources revealed that 10 days ago, the illegal bunkerers operated from the same spot, which had put residents of the area on the watch.

In the illegal operation, the oil thieves allegedly loaded three 33,000 litres tankers in the dead of the night successfully.

The curious thing about the illegal bunkering activities is that it take place on a road, not in a hidden spot inside the bush.

The spot is in front of an array of shops, which are usually closed for business before 10pm.

Residents said that the activities of the illegal bunkerers must have gone unnoticed for long because they usually operate in the night when residents have gone to sleep and the place deserted.

The residents are calling on official of NNPCL to come and seal the compromised pipeline to avoid fire outbreak.

Also, they are calling on the authorities to fix the Pipeline Road and the adjoining ones to make it impossible for illegal bunkers to tamper with pipeline.