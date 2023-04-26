• Inaugurates transition committee, appoints The Sun reporter, Bere, ex-perm sec, special assistants

From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor-elect, Caleb Mutfwang, has pledged to run an all-inclusive and accountable government.

He made the promise while dissolving Atiku/Mutfwang Campaign Council in the state and inaugurating a transition committee.

He said his victory came from the collective effort of the great people of the state across ethnicity, religion and party affiliation.

“The victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was a result of the collective effort of the people of Plateau and we take it with every sense of seriousness, the trust will never be betrayed.

“We will carry everybody along, we will not victimise people in local governments that we lost, this government is for all.

“We must deliver on good governance on the Plateau, this is not about individual benefits but a journey for the state,” he said.

Mutfwang added that it was time to correct the mistakes of the past and build a Plateau that the people would be proud of.

He charged elected members of the legislative arm to work within the context that would be beneficial to the state and not to seek personal ambitions.

He appreciated the PDP for giving party members the platform to contest and promised to continue to build the party to be more focused, law abiding and become an institution that would be respected globally.

He called on citizens to put hands together and remain united so that his administration could drive the process of governance effectively.

The governor-elect also announced the appointment of Moses Nwan as senior special assistant on Special Duties and Daily Sun Newspapers correspondent, Gyang Bere, as special assistant on Media.

Nwan, retired permanent Secretary and community leader had once served as former local government administrator in the state.

Bere is the Correspondent of The Sun Newspapers in Plateau State and chairman, Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State chapter.

Mutfwang, in a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity/Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council, Plateau State, Yiljap Abraham, said the appointments were with immediate effect.

The transition committee has Ganiyir Lombin as chairman while members are Shedrack Best, Ibrahim Bawa, Abok Nuhu Ayuba, Daniel Kungmi, Jamila Shehu, Gwandu, Raymond Juryit, Stephen Malo, Davou Mang while Moses Nwan would serve as secretary.

Mutfwang charged them to take their duties seriously, adding that he was confident that they would do the job effectively.

He also officially dissolved the Mutfwang-Piyo campaign council, headed by the Director General, Latep Dabang.