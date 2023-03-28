• Gov, Dep Gov, HoA members-elect get certificates of return

From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Tuesday received his certificate of return, following his victory at the March 18 gubernatorial polls, assuring Kwarans that he would remain just as responsive and empathetic to the yearnings of the citizens as he has always been.

The Governor received his certificate of return alongside Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, Speaker of the House of Assembly Yakubu Salihu Danladi, and other members-elect.

Governor AbdulRazaq was accompanied to the ceremony by his wife Ambassador Olufolake; cabinet members; Mutawali of Ilorin Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq; APC Chairman Prince Sunday Fagbemi and other members of the party executives; Baba AbdulRazaq; and other top government officials. The event was also attended by security commanders, including Police Commissioner Paul Odama.

“This certificate represents the collective decision of our people to push forward our agenda for sustainable development in Kwara State. It symbolizes their trust in our efforts to build a state in which everyone has equal stakes. I do not take this trust for granted,” he said in a brief acceptance speech.

“I am reassuring our people that our government will continue to be empathetic, inclusive, and responsive as our resources permit.

“In the next four years, we plan to see through our legacy projects and reforms across different sectors.

“Beyond building physical infrastructure, I believe that Kwara requires a new thinking that not only protects the dignity of the human person but also guarantees sustainable growth. We need everyone to make this happen, irrespective of where we stand in politics or faith.

“I thank everyone for their roles in making today a reality. I am grateful to our traditional and religious institutions, civil servants, party leaders and members, artisans and professionals, students, security agencies, electoral umpire, and indeed the general public. This mandate represents your trust in our ability to do much more.

“Ultimately, I give all the glory to and seek the help of the Almighty God who directs all affairs.”

INEC National Commissioner in Charge of Kogi, Kwara and Niger State, Prof. Sanni Muhammed Adam SAN, said the last general elections will go down in history as one of the finest elections ever conducted in Nigeria, describing the exercise as peaceful, especially in Kwara State.

He congratulated the Governor and other elected officials on their victories.

“The elections that brought about this success will go down in history as one of the finest elections ever conducted in Nigeria. We are proud to say so unequivocally because it was not only successful but very peaceful,” he said.

“I congratulate the reelected Governor of Kwara state, his deputy, and all the House of Assembly members-elect present today for their victories.”