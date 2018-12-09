Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has assured that he will not abandon any developmental project initiated by the incumbent administration, if elected governor in 2019.

He noted that though some of the projects are “bit suspect”, his administration will concentrate on how to continue and complete the projects for the benefit of Ogun State people.

Isiaka gave this assurance at the weekend in Abeokuta, while addressing party faithful, political groups, artisans and associations during a campaign rally in Ita-Aka area of the town to round off his tour to Abeokuta North local government area of the state.