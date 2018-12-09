Laide Raheem, Abeokuta
The Ogun State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has assured that he will not abandon any developmental project initiated by the incumbent administration, if elected governor in 2019.
He noted that though some of the projects are “bit suspect”, his administration will concentrate on how to continue and complete the projects for the benefit of Ogun State people.
Isiaka gave this assurance at the weekend in Abeokuta, while addressing party faithful, political groups, artisans and associations during a campaign rally in Ita-Aka area of the town to round off his tour to Abeokuta North local government area of the state.
He expressed his dismay at how successive governments in the state promoted what he termed “vengeful politics”, noting Ogun would have witnessed significant growth if the governments had promoted continuity of developmental projects regardless of political differences.
He said, “I can assure you that I am not like other politicians who promote politics of bitterness and vengeance. I will stay true to completing all uncompleted projects by the current government. After all, I cannot write off eight years in the life of a state; even though some of the projects of the current administration area a bit suspect”.
“I remember when I lost the 2011 election to Senator Ibikunle Amosun, I was one of those who said that there should be continuity, and the governor should not put a halt to the good things of the OGD administration, especially viable projects that were not yet implemented before the regime wound up.
“We have about six million people in the state. We have to continue and not be vengeful. We cannot keep fighting this one and fighting that one. Mind you, these projects we are talking about are not being done with anyone’s personal money. The money belong to us all. It is ours and it is morally wrong to abandon them just because we don’t align politically or because we belong to different political parties”.
While welcoming scores of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the ADC, Isiaka called on others to follow suit and join the “fastest growing party”, reiterating his determination to win the governorship election next year.
“This is the third time I’m contesting. I’m convinced we are winning this time. It will be third time lucky for us. No one knows where the shoe pinches than myself. I have been in the state for a significant period now and I can assure you we are going to serve you well”. Isiaka submitted.
Leave a Reply