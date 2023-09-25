Relishes Obi’s agenda

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Imo State Chief Kemdi Opara has vowed to introduce free education in the State when he wins the forthcoming governorship election in November.

Opara unveiling his five points agenda of his campaign while briefing newsmen at his country home,Obazu Mbieri on Sunday also promised to build modern schools in the 305 wards in the State.

According to Opara, “the total overhaul of the State education system through reforms will be a cardinal point of my administration ,the reform in the educational sector is to ensure that Imo indigenes acquire the minimum and acceptable international standard of education for all.

“To achieve this ,we will deploy strategic educational planning to ensure excellence in both the tutoring and learning of skills in science and technology.

” This reforms will be achieved through massive injection of funds and human capital into the educational sector of the State. The funds will be deployed to free education for Imo State indigenes from primary to secondary school and a 50 percent discount for tertiary school tuition fees”. He said.

The YPP governorship candidate who relishes the theories of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has also vowed to sustain the legacies of his predecessors if elected into office.

He said “I’m like Peter Obi in YPP,” I will bring in massive transformation to the State,I have not come to look for money, I have investments ,what’s driving me is to help Imo effect a change ,75 percent of my cabinets will be the youths.

“Six months of into my administration, i will conduct a credible local government election, all the councillors still in court demanding for the payment of their entitlements, I will stop the court procedures and pay them their money,the health sectors will work again,Owerri will be beautiful again”. Opara assured.