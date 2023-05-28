From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The newly elected Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Nnewi North Local Governement Area, Anambra State, Hon Anthony Muodielo, has assured that his leadership would make a difference in the Council Area.

Muodielo, fondly called KLASSIC, who had a landslide victory with the support of over ninety-five per cent of the voters who queued behind him under option A4 congress, according to the report, said he would carry everybody along. He promised to give the party the resounding leadership it deserves.

It was gathered that Hon Muodielo who was said to have emerged as a consensus candidate from Otolo ward was challenged in the local government congress election by Hon Nnamsom Nwafor-Orizu and Mr Osondu Uzuegbunam.

Hon Muodielo was reportedly declared the winner having defeated the two other contestants by a great margin to secure a landslide victory.

Others elected were Mrs Onweluzo Catherine as the woman leader; Okechukwu Chukwulobe, Secretary and Mr Ifeanyi Nwajide as the youth leader, among other elected executive members.